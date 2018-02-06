ICS Board Exam Starts Tomorrow; Here Is a Last Minute Check List For Students

The exams will be held in two time slots, one in morning which starts from 9:00 am and another one in afternoon shift which will start from 2: 00 pm.
You must be exhausted by all the studies and preparations right now. But there are some important things for you to do before the exam starts. These are the last minute preparations you have to do before you get out for the examination centre.
No big deal! There are some simple things to do!
ICS 2018: Things to carry for the examination
Admit Cards
The Admission Card, Timetable and other information regarding the examination have been sent to the Principal of the School where the candidate's centre for the examination is located, by the last week of January 2018. If have not collected the admit card, the candidate may get in touch with the Principal of the school concerned to collect the same.
Stationary
This includes required stationary needed to attend the exam. According to a latest circular, students appearing for the ICSE and ISC examinations will not be allowed to wear smart and digital watches to exam halls from this year.
ICS Exam 2018: Things To Do Before Exam
Follow these things before you go out for the exams:
Make sure that you have adequate sleep.
Eat right before the exams.
Don't stress yourself out; be cool.
A students must carefully go through the syllabuses of the subjects for which they are reappearing in the Year 2018 to ensure that they are fully aware of the changes (if any) in the syllabus/ parts of the syllabus/ textbooks.
And all the best for your exams from NDTV Education Team!