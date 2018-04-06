Chhattisgarh VYAPAM Announces New Entrance Exam Dates For Engineering, B.Ed. Chhattisgarh Professional Examination board has changed the dates for admission test for various professional courses which are offered by the Raipur State Administration.

Chhattisgarh Professional Examination board has changed the dates for admission test for various professional courses which are offered by the Raipur State Administration. The board has made the change in dates since several other exams were scheduled on the dates which were announced earlier in a press note released on March 9. Now, the examinations would begin on May 3, 2018. The board has changed the examination dates only for PET/PPHT, PAT, and Pre. B.Ed./Pre. D.Ed.



The new examination dates are as follows:



P.E.T. (Engineering, Dairy - Technology, Agriculture Technology) : May 3, 2018 morning session

P.P.H.T. : May 3, 2018, morning session

P.A.T.: May 31, 2018, morning session

Pre. B.Ed.: June 7, 2018, morning session

Pre. D.Ed.: June 7, 2018, afternoon session



The entrance exam date for rest of the examination will be as notified earlier. B.Sc. Nursing, and Pre. M.C.A., will be conducted on May 17. M.Sc. Nursing entrance exam nd Post Basic Nursing Exam will be conducted on June 17.



