Check Questions Papers For JEE Advanced 2024

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has released the question papers for the JEE Advanced 2024 held on May 26. The questions have been released for both Paper 1 and Paper 2.

Meanwhile, candidates who appeared in the JEE Advanced exam 2024 will be able to check their response sheet on Friday May 31, 2024 and the provisional answer key will be available on the official website on June 2. The answer key released initially will only be tentative as it may change in case any student submits feedback or objection against any question.

Candidates will have time from June 2-3, 2024 for submitting objections against the question in the answer key. The final answer keys will be displayed on the website on June 9, 2024 after considering the candidates' feedback.

The Joint Entrance Examination- Advanced (JEE Advanced) 2024 was conducted on May 26 in two sessions. The first session took place from 9 am to 12 noon, followed by the second session from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

The exam is conducted to offer admission to undergraduate programmes leading to Bachelor's degrees, Integrated Master's degrees, and Bachelor-Master Dual degrees in fields like Engineering, Sciences, and Architecture.

Students who secure a rank in JEE Advanced 2024 will be eligible to participate in the Joint Seat Allocation process for a seat at an IIT. All eligible candidates must participate in the joint seat allocation process by filling in their preferential choices of courses and institutes through a single platform.

