How Are Ranks Prepared In JEE Advanced?

IIT Madras will declare the results of the JEE Advanced 2024 on June 9. The organising institute will announce the list of category-wise All India Ranks (AIR) of successful candidates on the online portal.

The rank lists are prepared based on the aggregate marks in JEE (Advanced) 2024. Only those candidates who score the minimum prescribed marks in each subject and also in aggregate will be included in the rank list.

If the aggregate marks scored by two or more candidates are the same, then the authorities follow the tie-break policy for awarding ranks. The tie-break policy for preparing the ranks is a two step method.

In the first step, the higher rank is awarded to candidates having higher positive marks.

In case the tie breaking criterion at step 1 fails to break the tie, then the authorities follow criterion at step 2.



As per details mentioned in step 2, higher rank will be assigned to the candidate who has obtained higher marks in Mathematics. If this does not break the tie, higher rank will be assigned to the candidate who has obtained higher marks in Physics. If there is a tie even after this, candidates will be assigned the same rank.

The Joint Entrance Examination- Advanced (JEE Advanced) 2024 was conducted on May 26 in two sessions. The first session took place from 9 am to 12 noon, followed by the second session from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

The exam is conducted to offer admission to undergraduate programmes leading to Bachelor's degrees, Integrated Master's degrees, and Bachelor-Master Dual degrees in fields like Engineering, Sciences, and Architecture.

Students who secure a rank in JEE Advanced 2024 will be eligible to participate in the Joint Seat Allocation process for a seat at an IIT. All eligible candidates must participate in the joint seat allocation process by filling in their preferential choices of courses and institutes through a single platform.