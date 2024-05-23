JEE Advanced 2024: Exam Centres Announced For Architecture Aptitude Test

Students who aspire to pursue Architecture can register for the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) for admission to BArch programme. Aspirants will have to qualify the AAT entrance exam for joining the BArch (Architecture) programme at IITs. The course is available at IIT (BHU) Varanasi, IIT Kharagpur and IIT Roorkee only.

Candidates who qualify JEE (Advanced) 2024 are eligible to appear in AAT 2024. Apart from passing the AAT, the criterion of performance in class 12 (or equivalent) board examination will remain the same for BArch programme admission.

Advertisement

The online registrations for AAT 2024 will be held from June 9 to 10, 2024. Candidates will be able to fill the application forms for the entrance test by 5 pm on the last day.

The test will consist of one paper of three hours duration. The question paper for AAT will be available only in the English language.

The exam is scheduled to be held on June 12, 2024 from 9 am to 12 pm. The test will be held at seven centres across the country. These centres include IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Bhubaneswar, IIT Madras and IIT Roorkee.

The results will be announced on June 14, 2024 around 5 pm. Candidates can visit the official website of the JEE Advanced 2024 to check complete details about the exam.

