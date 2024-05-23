Advertisement
Story ProgressBack

JEE Advanced 2024: Exam Centres Announced For Architecture Aptitude Test

Candidates who qualify JEE (Advanced) 2024 are eligible to appear in AAT 2024.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Link Copied
JEE Advanced 2024: Exam Centres Announced For Architecture Aptitude Test
New Delhi:

Students who aspire to pursue Architecture can register for the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) for admission to BArch programme. Aspirants will have to qualify the AAT entrance exam for joining the BArch (Architecture) programme at IITs. The course is available at IIT (BHU) Varanasi, IIT Kharagpur and IIT Roorkee only. 

Candidates who qualify JEE (Advanced) 2024 are eligible to appear in AAT 2024. Apart from passing the AAT, the criterion of performance in class 12 (or equivalent) board examination will remain the same for BArch programme admission.

Advertisement

The online registrations for AAT 2024 will be held from June 9 to 10, 2024.  Candidates will be able to fill the application forms for the entrance test by 5 pm on the last day. 

The test will consist of one paper of three hours duration. The question paper for AAT will be available only in the English language.

The exam is scheduled to be held on June 12, 2024 from 9 am to 12 pm. The test will be held at seven centres across the country. These centres include IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Bhubaneswar, IIT Madras and  IIT Roorkee. 

The results will be announced on June 14, 2024 around 5 pm. Candidates can visit the official website of the JEE Advanced 2024 to check complete details about the exam. 
 

Advertisement
Show full article
Comments

India Elections | Read Latest News on Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live on NDTV.com. Get Election Schedule, information on candidates, in-depth ground reports and more - #ElectionsWithNDTV

Follow us:
Architecture, Architecture Aptitude Test, AAT 2024
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Previous Article
WBJEE 2024 Result: Response Sheet Out, Raise Objection By May 24
JEE Advanced 2024: Exam Centres Announced For Architecture Aptitude Test
UPSC NDA, NA 1 Result 2024: Name-Wise List Of Qualified Candidates Released
Next Article
UPSC NDA, NA 1 Result 2024: Name-Wise List Of Qualified Candidates Released
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
;