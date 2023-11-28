AAT 2024: Check Registration, Exam Details And Syllabus For Architecture Aptitude Test

Architecture Aptitude Test.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras will conduct the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2024 on June 12, 2024. The registrations for the test will begin online on June 9, 2024 and will conclude on June 10, 2024. The Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) 2024 process will tentatively begin on June 10, 2024.

The results will be announced on June 15, 2024. The exam is conducted for admission to BArch programme offered by IIT Bombay, IIT Roorkee and IIT BHU.

The syllabus for the Architecture Aptitude Test as released on the official website of the JEE Advanced will have the questions relating to Freehand Drawing, Geometrical drawing, Three-dimensional perception, Imagination and aesthetic sensitivity and Architectural awareness.

Syllabus

Freehand drawing

This would comprise of simple drawing depicting the total object in its right form and

proportion, surface texture, relative location and details of its component parts in

appropriate scale. The candidates will be required to draw common domestic or day-to-day life usable objects such as furniture, equipment, etc from memory.

Geometrical drawing

This section will include exercises in geometrical drawing containing lines, angles, triangles, quadrilaterals, polygons, circles, etc. The study of plan (top view), elevation (front or side views) of simple solid objects like prisms, cones, cylinders, cubes, splayed surface holders, etc will be covered under Geometrical drawing sections.

Three-dimensional perception

This section will include understanding and appreciation of three-dimensional forms with building elements, colour, volume and orientation. The section will deal with questions that will require visualisation through structuring objects in memory.

Imagination and aesthetic sensitivity

The section will evaluate candidates' sense of colour grouping or application. The questions will be based on composition exercise with given elements and context mapping.

Architectural awareness

The section will test general interest and awareness of famous architectural creations from both national and international, places and personalities (architects, designers, etc.) in the related domain.