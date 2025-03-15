Check Previous Year Result Trends For Madhya Pradesh Board Exam

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) began with the Class 10 exams on February 27 and will conclude them on March 19, 2025. The exams for Class 12 started on February 25 and end on March 25, 2025.



The board has not yet announced the official date and time for release of MP Board Exam Result. However, the results are expected to be announced in April in a press conference.



In 2023, around 8,15,364 students appeared in the Class 10 exam. Of which nearly 63.29 per cent qualified the exam. The percentage of girls who qualified the exam was 66.47 while that of boys was 60.26 per cent.



The pass percentage of students in 2022 was 53.78, while it was 100 per cent in 2021. In 2020, around 62.84 per cent qualified the exam as against 61.32 in 2019.





Anushka Agarwal with a score of 495 emerged as the topper in Madhya Pradesh Class 10 in 2024.



Muskan Dangi and Anshika Mishra had emerged as the Class 12 toppers in 2024 by scoring 493. The passing percentage of students in 2024 was 64.49. Of the total number 6,24,170 students who appeared in the exam, around 64.49 per cent qualified the exam in 2024. In 2023, the passing percentage of students was 55.28 per cent, 72.72 per cent in 2022, 100 per cent in 2021 and 68.81 per cent in 2020.