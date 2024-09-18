CGBSE: Chhattisgarh Board Announces Results For Class 10 Supplementary Exams

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has announced the results for Class 10 supplementary exams. Candidates who appeared in the Class 10 supplementary can visit the official website of the CGBSE to check the results. They will be required to use their roll number for accessing the results on cgbse.nic.in.



The Class 10 supplementary examination was held from July 24 to August 8, 2024. While the supplementary examination for Class 12 was conducted from July 23 to August 12.

The CGBSE Class 10th 2024 examinations were held from March 2 to March 21, while Class 12 examinations were conducted between March 1 and March 23. A total of more than 7 lakh students took the Class 10 and 12 board exams this year. Around 3 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 exam, while around 4 lakh students for Class 12 exam. The pass percentage in Class 10 was 75.61 per cent, while that of Class 12 was 50.74 per cent.

Students who did not qualify the boards held in March were given a second chance to pass the exam through supplementary examinations.

Steps to check the results:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the board, cgbse.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, open the High School 2nd Main/Attempt result link.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and the displayed captcha code.

Step 4: Submit and check the result.

Candidates have to verify the following details mentioned on the marks card: