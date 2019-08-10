Chhattisgarh Class 10th, 12th Supplementary Exam Result Announced

CGBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Result Declared: Know How To Check

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has released the class 10, 12 supplementary exam results. The exam was held for those students who could not qualify the annual class 10, 12 board exams conducted by the Board. The exam results are available on the official website of the Board at cgbse.nic.in. Candidates can log in to the result portal using their roll number. The results have also been released for the higher secondary vocational supplementary examination as well.

Close to 6 lakh students took the class 10, class 12 annual board exam under the CGBSE this year.

CGBSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Exam Result: How To Check

Step One: Visit the official CGBSE website, cgbse.nic.in

Step Two: Click on the result link provided on the homepage (click on the respective results; CGBSE Class 10 results or CGBSE Class 12 results).

Step Three: Enter your CGBSE exam roll number.

Step Four: Submit and view your result.

In the annual board exam, the result of which was announced in May, Yogendra Verma had topped the class 12 exam and Nisha Patel topped the class 10 exam. The pass percentage for 10th is 68% and for 12th is 78.45% this year. The pass percentage for girls is 77.70 per cent and for boys, it is 68.25 per cent. The result was announced by the Board Chairman Gaurav Dwivedi and Secretary V K Goyal.

