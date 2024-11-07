Centre Approves PM Vidyalaxmi Scheme, Allocates Rs 3,600 To Benefit 22 Lakh Students

The government has approved PM Vidyalaxmi scheme with an aim to ensure that financial constraints do not prevent any student from pursuing higher education. Under the scheme, meritorious students will be offered loans upto Rs 10 lakh for higher education. An allocation of Rs 3,600 crore has been made by the centre for 2024-25 to 2030-31 under the new central scheme. The scheme was approved by union cabinet chaired by PM Modi and targets to provide financial support to nearly 22 lakh students.

Under the PM Vidyalaxmi scheme, any student who gets admission in quality higher education institution will be eligible to get collateral free, guarantor free loan from banks and financial institutions to cover full amount of tuition fees and other expenses related to the course. The scheme will be administered through a simple, transparent and student-friendly system that will be inter-operable and entirely digital.

Key features of the scheme:



The scheme will be applicable to the HEIs, government and private institutions that are ranked within the top 100 in NIRF in overall, category-specific and domain specific rankings.

The scheme will also cover state government HEIs ranked in 101-200 in NIRF and all central government governed institutions.

The scheme is expected to benefit over 22 lakh students who will be able to potentially gain from PM-Vidyalaxmi.

For loan amount up to Rs 7.5 lakhs, the student will also be eligible for a credit guarantee of 75 per cent of outstanding default.

Students having an annual family income of up to Rs 8 lakhs, and not eligible for benefits under any other government scholarship, can avail a 3 per cent interest subvention for loan up to Rs 10 lakhs.

The interest subvention support will be given to one lakh students every year. Preference will be given to students who are from government institutions and have opted for technical/ professional courses.

Interested and eligible students can apply for the education loan as well as interest subvention, through a unified portal 'PM-Vidyalaxmi' on Department of Higher Education.