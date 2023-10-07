Central Board Of Secondary Education Extends Deadline To Register For Class 9, 11

Registrations for class 9 and 11.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the last date for registrations to the 2023-24 session for class 9 and 11. Candidates can submit the registrations by October 25, 2023 without late fee, while with late fees the applications can be submitted from October 26, 2023 to October 29, 2023. The date for fees submission has been set four days after the finalisation of the applications. Candidates who wish to register can visit the official website of the board.

The revised dates for the registration process were released in an official notification on the official website of Central Board of Secondary Education. As per the notification, the dates have been extended considering various representations from schools.

The notification further stated that all other information given in circular dated September 12 will remain the same. As per notice released on September 12, the data of Class 9, 11 students will have to be filled in the OASIS platform. But before proceeding with the registration of the students, existing schools will have to update the data on the OASIS and HPE portal.

The schools will not be able to make any changes in the data once the details are filled as there will not be any window for correction. The schools therefore need to assure that they upload correct data such as the spelling of name of the student, mother, father, guardian, date of birth. These details needs to be correct and as per the information entered during the admission.