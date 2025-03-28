CBSE To Not Allow Students From Dummy Schools To Appear In Board Exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued an advisory noting that students who have not attended regular schools will not be allowed to take Class 12 board exams. Continuing its crackdown on 'dummy schools', the board is contemplating on amending examination bye-laws to prevent such students from appearing in the board exams. Such students can take the exams conducted by the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS).



The board also noted that it will take action against schools that are promoting a "dummy" culture or sponsoring non-attending students.



News agency PTI quoted a senior board official as saying, "In case candidates are found missing from school or are found to be non-attending during surprise inspections undertaken by the board, such candidates may not be allowed to appear for the board examination. The onus of not attending regular school also falls on the concerned student and his or her parents."



The issue was also taken up in the recent Governing Board Meeting of the board where it was recommended that the decision be implemented from academic session 2025-2026.

Decision taken at the examination committee meeting

As per the board regulations, a minimum of 75 per cent attendance is mandatory for students to be eligible to appear for the board examinations. In case the required attendance is not met, merely enrolling at a non-attending school will not entitle such students to appear for the CBSE exam.

Such students may approach the NIOS to appear in the exam if not allowed by CBSE. It was also discussed that the board offers a 25 per cent relaxation only in cases of exigencies such as medical emergencies, participation in national or international sports events and other serious reasons.

CBSE may explore with NIOS on the proposal and prepare the guidelines which could be issued in the next academic session.



The candidature of students who do not have required attendance will not be considered and disciplinary action may also be taken against the school for referring such students for the exam.

Many students preparing for engineering and medical entrance exams enroll in dummy schools so that they can focus solely on their preparations for competitive exams. They do not attend classes and directly appear in the board exams. Aspirants also choose dummy schools to take advantage of state-specific quotas for admissions to medical and engineering colleges.

