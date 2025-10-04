CBSE Reopens Candidate Submission Portal For Class 10, Class 12 Board Exams 2026

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has reopened the List of Candidates (LOC) submission portal for Class 10 and Class 12 Board Examinations 2026. The move comes after the initial submission deadlines passed, and several schools failed to submit LOCs despite multiple reminders. The board has released the tentative date sheets for the board examinations to be held in 2026. The examinations are scheduled to be conducted between February 17 and July 15, 2026. Approximately 45 lakh students are expected to appear in 204 subjects across India and 26 countries abroad.

CBSE had initially issued circular dated August 27, 2025, regarding the LOC submission process.

Following this, the board sent a series of circulars and reminders to schools to ensure timely and accurate submissions:

September 9, 2025: Circular outlining critical dates, including activation of the web module for CWSN candidates.

September 11, 2025: First reminder to schools for accurate LOC submission.

September 18, 2025: Circular issued for parents' information on correct data and subject submission.

September 19, 2025: Second reminder for schools.

September 25, 2024: Third reminder on LOC submission and fee payment mode.

September 26-30, 2025: Five consecutive reminders emphasising the remaining days to submit LOCs without late fees.

In total, CBSE issued eight communications to guide schools on LOC submission.

The LOC portal, initially closed on September 30, 2025, for submissions without late fees, has now been reopened for schools to submit their candidates' details with a late fee. The schedule is as follows:

Payment through Challan: October 3-8, 2025, until 11:59 PM

All other payment modes (Internet Banking, UPI, Debit/Credit Card, NEFT/RTGS, SWIFT): October 3-11, 2025, until 11:59 PM

CBSE has directed all principals who have yet to submit their LOCs to complete the process within the prescribed timeframe. Schools failing to comply may face consequences, including making their candidates ineligible to appear for the Board Examinations 2026.

Ensuring Compliance Is Crucial

The board emphasised that schools are fully responsible for timely submission and adherence to deadlines. The portal will not accept any submissions after the final dates mentioned above.

CBSE Board Exams 2026

The exams to be held during this period include:

Main Examinations for Classes 10 and 12

Examinations for Sports Students (Class 12)

Second Board Examinations (Class 10)

Supplementary Examinations (Class 12)

Along with the written examinations, activities such as practicals, evaluation, and post-result processes will also be carried out to ensure timely declaration of results.

As per the guidelines, the evaluation of answer scripts will begin about 10 days after each subject's exam and is expected to be completed within 12 days. For instance, if the Class 12 Physics exam is held on February 20, 2026, evaluation would start on March 3 and conclude by March 15.

CBSE has clarified that these date sheets are tentative, and the final versions will be released once schools submit the final list of candidates.