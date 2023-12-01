CBSE Not To Award Any Division, Distinction To Students In Board Exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will not award any division, distinction to students in the class 10, 12 board exams. The decision was announced by CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj in an official release.



The release further added that the decision to decide the best five subjects for calculating marks of the students will rest solely with the admitting college.



The release said, "If a candidate has offered more than five subjects, the decision to determine the best five subjects may be taken by the admitting institution or employer. Further, it is informed that the Board does not calculate/declare/ inform percentage of marks. If the percentage of marks is required for higher education or in employment the calculation if any, may be done by admitting institution or employer."



The information was announced in response to various persons who were questioning the criteria for calculating the percentage of the students in the board's examinations.



The board announced earlier that it was is set to conduct the exams for the students of class 10 and 12 from February 15.