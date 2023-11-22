CBSE Expected To Announce Dates For Class 10, 12 Board Exams Soon

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to soon announce the dates for the Class 10 and 12 board exams, scheduled to take place early next year. Though the board or any of its officials have not said anything about the exam schedule, there is speculation that the announcement will be made this month. Keeping in view the general elections in 2024, the board is expected to avoid clash with polling dates and conduct the exams seamlessly.

To keep themselves updated, candidates are advised to keep checking the board's official website - cbse.gov.in or cbse.nic.in - regularly for CBSE Board Exam 2024 datesheet.

Till now, the dates circulating online are based on the schedule released by CBSE in July this year, which said that Class 10 and Class 12 annual exams will start from February 15, 2024. The CBSE schedule mentioned that exams will continue for a period of 55 days and conclude on April 10, 2024. Those dates were announced by the board in July in accordance with the schedule of various other competitive entrances that follow after the Class 10 and 12 boards.

The final datesheet, however, is expected to be released by November-end.

The earlier circular said that practical exams and the board's annual theory examinations will begin on January 1 for Class 10 and February 2 for Class 12. However, these dates are also expected to be revised.

CBSE had earlier also released the marking scheme for the upcoming board exams. As per the scheme, the maximum marks allotted to each subject is 100 with marks distribution among theory, practical, project and internal assessment components.

The board announced that marking scheme to aid and assist the schools in smooth conduct of these practical/project/internal assessment and conduct of theory examinations, a list of subjects for classes 10 and 12 containing the details is attached with the circular for information.