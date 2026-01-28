Cambridge University To Accept CBSE Class 12 Scores For Undergraduate Admission

The University of Cambridge is expanding its outreach in India by launching new research hub and opening additional entry pathways for admission of undergraduate courses. Cambridge Vice-Chancellor Deborah Prentice has announced that the university will now accept CBSE Class 12 qualification for admission to "some undergraduate courses, alongside additional requirements."

Additionally, the latest Cambridge-India Centre for Advanced Studies (CAS) aims at focusing on innovation, research and learning, establishing a bridge between Cambridge University and India's growing knowledge economy. It is expected to operate as a hub for the university's presence in India. The Cambridge-India CAS is designed as an 'umbrella' for a range of programmes, building on the many bilateral partnerships between the university and India over recent decades.

The university vice-chancellor will be leading a senior delegation to Delhi this week. As part of other plans, the Cambridge University Men's Cricket Team will tour India for pre-season warm up games in March 2026 for the first time in 15 years. Plans are also underway for the Cambridge Women's team to visit India next year. Cambridge University is also planning to hold a UK-India partners event at Lord's Cricket Ground in London in May on the occasion of the historic Oxford-Cambridge Varsity cricket match held annually at the historic ground.

University's strong connection with India

The university has a strong connection with India for over 50 years. Renowned scientists Jagadish Chandra Bose, Srinivasa Ramanujan, M S Swaminathan and Jayant Narlikar having studied at Cambridge. Nobel Laureates Subrahmanyam Chandrashekhar, Venki Ramakrishnan and Amartya Sen as well as former prime ministers Jawaharlal Nehru, Rajiv Gandhi and Manmohan Singh and former president Shankar Dayal Sharma and nationalist leader Subhash Chandra Bose are among other well-known Indian alumni.

In the world of industry, Cambridge alumni have included Sir Dorabji Tata, and more recently Cipla Chairman Yusuf Hamied and Cobra Beer founder Lord Karan Bilimoria. The university also counts prominent writers Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Sir Salman Rushdie among its illustrious alumni.

(With inputs from PTI)