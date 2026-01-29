How To Ace 2026 Board Exams: Common Mistakes To Avoid, Tips To Score High

Board examinations play a crucial role in every student's academic journey. From preparation and strategy to exam-day performance, maintaining a disciplined lifestyle and focusing on accuracy while attempting the maximum number of questions are essential for scoring well.

To perform exceptionally in board exams and avoid unnecessary loss of marks, students must read all instructions carefully and follow them strictly. With the right strategies and information, common and avoidable mistakes can be minimised, leading to improved performance.

Praneet Mungali, an educationist and Trustee at the Sanskriti Group of Schools, Pune, has shared key tips highlighting common errors students make during board exams and the measures they can take to avoid them.

Key Mistakes And Expert Tips To Avoid Them

Poor time management:

Many students spend excessive time on certain questions, forcing them to rush through or leave others unanswered. This can be avoided by practising timed writing, solving sample papers under exam conditions, allocating time wisely to each section, and keeping a few minutes at the end for revision.

Not using reading time effectively:

Students often underestimate the importance of the initial reading time. The first 15 minutes should be used to carefully read the question paper and ensure that all pages, including the last one, are checked thoroughly.

Improper section-wise attempt of the paper:

With the revised paper pattern for Class 10 Science and Social Science, students should attempt the paper section-wise. Completing one section at a time and avoiding mixing answers from different sections helps prevent confusion and improves time management.

Not reading questions carefully:

Misunderstanding instructions such as "explain," "compare," or "give reasons" is a frequent mistake. Reading each question at least twice and focusing on key words can help avoid errors.

Writing lengthy and irrelevant answers:

Many students believe that longer answers fetch more marks. However, irrelevant content reduces clarity. Answers should be written in a clear, structured manner with specific points, supported by examples or diagrams wherever required.

Ignoring presentation:

Untidy handwriting, poor spacing, and disorganised answers can make even correct responses difficult to evaluate. Writing neatly and presenting answers in an organised manner creates a positive impression.

Skipping revision:

Students often focus on new topics and neglect previously studied chapters. Regular revision using short notes, mind maps, and formula sheets helps strengthen understanding and retention.

Lack of practice with competency-based questions:

Limited exposure to competency-based questions and previous years' papers can affect accuracy. Regular practice is essential to understand the exam pattern and improve problem-solving skills.

Exam stress and panic:

Anxiety during exams can lead to careless mistakes and loss of confidence. Maintaining a healthy sleep routine, staying calm, and taking care of physical and mental well-being are crucial.

Forgetting exam dates or schedules:

Missing important exam-related details can be avoided by clearly marking dates on a calendar and rechecking schedules well in advance.

Overconfidence and last-minute cramming:

Relying on last-minute study or overestimating preparation levels can be risky. Consistent preparation, regular practice, and timely revision are far more effective strategies.

Success in board exams is not just about studying hard but about studying smart. By managing time effectively, reading questions carefully, practising regularly, revising consistently, and staying calm, students can avoid common mistakes and approach their board examinations with confidence.