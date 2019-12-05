No Plans For Advancing CBSE Board Exams: Official

An official from CBSE had earlier confirmed that the Board exam date sheet will be released in January.

The Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE, the national board which conducts secondary and higher secondary certificate examinations, will release the CBSE Board date sheet next month. An official today confirmed to NDTV that the CBSE has not fixed any date for releasing the date sheet yet and it has no plans for advancing the exam schedule. It means, the Board examinations will be held as per last year's schedule, with the main examinations starting from March first week and concluding by April second week. The Board has already released the CBSE date sheet for the practical examinations.

In 2018-19 acadmic year, the CBSE organised the annual Board exams for both Class 10 and Class 12 from March 5, 2018 after Holi festival. While Class 10 board exams continued till April 4, for Class 12 students the exams were held till April 12, 2018.

An official from the CBSE had earlier confirmed to NDTV that the date sheets for the annual board examinations will be released in January.

The date sheet or time table for the Board exams will be released on the official portal of the Board, at cbse.nic.in.

According to the CBSE date sheet for practical exams, the practicals will be held in January and February.

CBSE date sheet 2020: Pass marks criteria

CBSE date sheet 2020: The time table for Class 10 and Class 12 annual examinations will be released in January.

Last month, the Board released a circular detailing the Class 10 and Class 12 pass marks criteria. According to the circular, for Class 12, for subjects involving practical or project work, in order to pass the examination, students have to obtain atleast 33% marks in theory and 33% marks in Practical or Project or Internal Assessment in addition to 33% marks in aggregate in each subject.

As per pass criteria for Class 10, according to the Board, students have to obtain overall 33% marks in each subject, both Theory and Practical or Internal Assessment taken together, in order to pass the examination.

Practical, Project, Internal Assessment will be done by the schools, the new circular from the Board said.

"The internal choices will be implemented on 33 per cent of the questions for the students. The one-mark objective type questions will be around 25 per cent of the questions in all subjects. Internal assessment will count for 20 per cent marks in subjects in which there is no practical assessment," the HRD Minister stated in a reply laid on the table of the Parliament recently.

Read also:

CBSE Proposes Optional Value Education Programme For Affiliated Schools

Gujarat School's CBSE Affiliation Cancelled, Parents Blame Government

CBSE To Introduce Changes In Class X, XII Exam From 2019-20 Session

Click here for more Education News