CBSE Pass Criteria: How Many Marks You Need To Pass Board Exams

CBSE has released a new circular detailing the Class 10 and Class 12 pass marks criteria.

The Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE has released a new circular detailing the Class 10 and Class 12 pass marks criteria. According to the latest circular, for Class 12, for subjects involving practical or project work, in order to pass the examination, students have to obtain atleast 33% marks in theory and 33% marks in Practical or Project or Internal Assessment in addition to 33% marks in aggregate in each subject.

As per pass criteria for Class 10, according to the Board, students have to obtain overall 33% marks in each subject, both Theory and Practical or Internal Assessment taken together, in order to pass the examination.

Practical, Project, Internal Assessment will be done by the schools, the new circular from the Board said.

"For subjects having Practical or Project component, the same shall be examined by an External Examiner. The External Examiner will be appointed by the Board. However for subject NCC, the Practical Examination at Class XII, will be conducted by the Examiner appointed by Directorate of NCC. In case of Class-X, as there is internal assessment, no external examiner will be appointed by CBSE/Directorate of NCC," the Board said.

CBSE is yet to annouce the date sheet for its annual examinations sheduled in March next year.

"For subjects having Internal Assessment component, the same shall be examined internally by the schools," the Board circular said.

"Schools may accordingly upload the marks on website after Practical/Project/Internal Assessment components for Classes X & XII (as applicable). No request from the school after uploading of marks will be accepted by the CBSE that wrong marks have been uploaded and thus the same may be corrected. Marks once uploaded will be treated as final for preparing the Board's result," it said.

CBSE offers a basket of over 240 subjects to its examinees of Class 10 and Class 12. In class 12th, the only compulsory subject is language, while in class 10th the compulsory subjects are Languages, Mathematics, Science and Social Sciences.

The Board has released the practical exam dates recently. The date sheet details of the main papers for both CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 are awaited.

The Board is expected to release the annual exam schedule in December.

Click here for more Education News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.