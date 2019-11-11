CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet Expected In December

CBSE board exams: The practical exams would be held from January 1, 2020 to February 7, 2020.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the class 10, class 12 board exam date sheet in December. The news can be ascertained considering the exam schedule of the Board after it declared its practical exam time table. This is the second year, wherein the CBSE board exams would start in February instead of March.

Before 2018, when the exams were held in March-April, the date sheets were released in the first week of January.

However in 2018, the Board decided to begin the exams a month earlier so as to complete the exams earlier and release the result before the admission session begins for the respective higher education courses.

The practical exams would be held from January 1, 2020 to February 7, 2020.

The theory exams would begin in mid-February. Exams for the papers with fewer takers would be held before the papers for which there are more students.

Last year, the CBSE had released the date sheet on December 24. Theory exam for class 10 students had begun on February 21 and for class 12 it had begun on February 15.

Of the 240 subjects the Board offers in both the classes, last year the exam was held for 30,000 combinations of subjects.

