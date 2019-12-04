CBSE Proposes Optional Value Education Programme For Affiliated Schools

The RK Mission would provide resource material and teachers' training for interested schools.

The Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE, the national level education board, has proposed an optional value education programme for its affiliated schools to get the students "armed with a decision making framework for life". The 'Awakened Citizen Programme' is a three year graded 'Values Education' programme for students of Classes 6, 7 and 8 (or 7, 8 and 9) designed by Ramakrishna Mission, New Delhi, in a discussion oriented manner where the students analyse various explorations, real life situations and role models.

"The students think about, discuss and discover the consequences of various choices and hence get armed with a decision making framework for life," the CBSE said in a circular.

This programme is optional and the schools desirous of adopting the 'Awakened Citizen Programme' for their students may visit the website www.theawakenedcitizen.org for further details or reach out at values@rkmdelhi.org .

The Mission would provide resource material and teachers' training for interested schools.

"The programme is free of cost to schools but schools desirous of taking this programme would require to allot 16 periods per year and are to be committed for a minimum period of three years," the Board said.

"As the programme involves initial two days' training of teachers conducted in the school, schools willing to offer this programme may register with the Ramakrishna Mission. It may be noted that this training programme of teachers can be undertaken by schools who opt for it, at their own pace, time and convenience," the circular said.

