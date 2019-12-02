Gujarat School's CBSE Affiliation Cancelled, Parents Blame Government

There are 800 students enrolled at the DPS school near Ahmedabad.

Parents of students studying at the Delhi Public School (East) near Ahmedabad on Monday expressed anger at the Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE cancelling the affiliation of the school and accused the Gujarat government of not stepping in in time.

The CBSE on Sunday announced the withdrawal of the affiliation of the school, located at Hirapur with "immediate effect" for leasing out land to controversial godman Swami Nithyananda for his ashram.

A day after the CBSE order, which referred to a report submitted by the state government stating that the school had produced a "forged NOC", parents gathered outside the school campus and alleged the government "failed" to take action against the school before the Nithyananda row erupted.

The CBSE had recently sought a report from the state education department seeking explanation on how the school land was leased to the ashram without the board's permission, after cases of children enrolled at the ashram being illegally withheld came to light.

Nithyananda and his two disciples are facing the charges of kidnapping and wrongful confinement of children.

The parents said they would launch a united fight against the state government and may take a legal recourse to ensure that education of their children does not get affected due to the CBSE order.

There are 800 students enrolled at the school.

"We came to know from media that affiliation of the school has been cancelled. We want to ensure that our wards study here and nowhere else. We do not care whether the management of the school is arrested or changed," said Shoeb Sheikh, one of the parents.

"We are not ready to shift our students to any other random school," Mr Sheikh said.

"The fault lies with the government which audits schools every year. The government can cancel the affiliation of the school if it wants but then it should take it over and let students continue to study in the same school," said another parent.

While cancelling affiliation of the school, the CBSE, however, allowed students of classes 10 and 12 to appear for the board's examination in the year 2020, and shifting of students of classes 9 and 11 to nearby CBSE-affiliated schools.

"However, keeping in view the academic interests of the students, the registered bonafide students of Class X and XII (for session 2019-20) are allowed to appear in Board's examination to be conducted in the year 2020.

"The registered bonafide students of class IX and XI shall be shifted to nearby affiliated schools of the Board, to be decided by the regional office, Ajmer," stated the order.

The CBSE had noted that "the school had also said the land allocated to the religious institution is not part of school premises. The statement is contradictory to the findings of the state education department".