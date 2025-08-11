Viral Video: Man And Lion Come Face-To Face In Gujarat's Junagadh, What Happens Next Amuses Internet

A viral video from a cement factory in Gujarat's Junagadh area has sparked widespread amusement online. The clip captures a surprising interaction between a man and a lion. The video shared by Indian forest officer, Susanta Nanda, shows a man and a lion encountering each other outside Aadhar Cement Factory's gate in Patapur village, in Gujarat's Junagadh district, before both hilariously flee in opposite directions.

The video opens to show a man exiting a factory around 10 pm, while a lion approaches from the opposite direction. As they turn the corner, they suddenly face each other, prompting both to panic and run in opposite directions.

"A worker of the cement factory at Junagarh & a free roaming lion accidentally meet each other. Both panic. You have just witnessed the rare reverse chase," the video was captioned by Mr Nanda.

Watch the video here:

Worker of the cement factory at Junagarh & a free roaming lion accidentally meet each other. Both panic.

You have just witnessed the rare reverse chase 😀 pic.twitter.com/W4ps2NJl0S — Susanta Nanda IFS (Retd) (@susantananda3) August 10, 2025

The video has left viewers both shocked and amused at the unexpected encounter. It has also highlighted the frequency of human-wildlife encounters in Gujarat's forested areas.

One user wrote, "Think he never got cautious despite dogs giving those warnings and alarm calls. A lesson for life, probably. Dogs they give amazing alarm calls in the night and especially for leopards. One ought to keep the guard and vigil around any such abnormal behaviour of these Mongrels and Strays, especially around wilderness."

Another commented, "Sudden unexpected encounter with a human evoked a " flight response " even in a Lion."

A third said, "Fantastic video...reverse chase of man and tiger." A fourth added, "We give them more reasons to be afraid of us, no wonder she ran away."