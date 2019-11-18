CBSE Date Sheet In January: Official

CBSE date sheet 2020: The Board will release classes 10 and 12 date sheets in January.

CBSE date sheet 2020: An official from the Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE confirmed to NDTV that the date sheets for the annual board examinations will be released in January. The Board will release both CBSE Class 10 date sheet and CBSE Class 12 date sheet in January for the annual certificate examinations scheduled for March next year. Meanwhile, the Board has released the schedule for the CBSE date sheet for practical exams which will be held in January and February. The date sheet or time table for the Board exams will be released on the official portal of the Board, at cbse.nic.in.

Last year, the CBSE date sheet was released in December.

The CBSE Board exams for both Class 10 and Class 12 main papers are expected to be held in March and April.

CBSE date sheet 2020: Practical exams

The CBSE, the national level school education body which conducts secondary and higher secondary certificate exams, has said in a notification regarding the date sheet for practicals that the exams will be held from January 1 to February 7 next year in respective schools.

The Board also said the theory papers of Skill subjects may commence from February 15 following 2019 practice.

In a circular addressed to the Principals and Head of all schools affiliated to the Board regarding conduct of Practical examinations and Project or Internal Assessments, the CBSE has asked the schools to follow certain measures "to ensure that practical examinations are conducted before examination and in letter and spirit".

"Schools will conduct Practical Examinations and Project assessments from 1st January, 2020 to 7th February, 2020," it said.

CBSE date sheet 2020: Pass marks criteria

Recently, the Board has released a new circular detailing the Class 10 and Class 12 pass marks criteria. According to the latest circular, for Class 12, for subjects involving practical or project work, in order to pass the examination, students have to obtain atleast 33% marks in theory and 33% marks in Practical or Project or Internal Assessment in addition to 33% marks in aggregate in each subject.

As per pass criteria for Class 10, according to the Board, students have to obtain overall 33% marks in each subject, both Theory and Practical or Internal Assessment taken together, in order to pass the examination.

Practical, Project, Internal Assessment will be done by the schools, the new circular from the Board said.

The Board has also recently notified that the 'Sample Question Papers' released in September should be taken into consideration for 2020 Board examinations, and not the 'Design' given in the Curriculum released in April.

