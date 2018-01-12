CBSE Date Sheet 2018: Class 12 Students Cry 'Unfair'; Board Says Its 'Unrealistic' To Expect More Gaps The Board on the other hand has cited the demand as 'unrealistic' and has stated that it is not possible to allow gaps between all the papers for which the examination is being conducted.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT CBSE Date Sheet 2018: 'Inconvenient Schedule, Less Revision Time,' Say Class 12 Students New Delhi: With much dissatisfaction over the CBSE class 12 date sheet, students have asked the Board to reschedule the exam dates so that they get more time for revision. The Board on the other hand has cited the demand as 'unrealistic' and has stated that it is not possible to allow gaps between all the papers for which the examination is being conducted. The Board conducts the class 12 examination or the All India Senior School Certificate Examination (AISSCE) for 200 papers. The students have taken this issue to change.org, as well.



Tagged as a completely 'messed up' schedule, CBSE class 12 date sheet has received lots of flak from the students of all three streams.



Last year, JEE main was held on April 2 (offline mode), April 8 and 9 (online mode); with no Science papers in close to proximity. Physical education paper was on 12 April 2017 and Biology paper on 5 April.



Except the hue and cry for Physical Education paper, Commerce students are also concerned with no gap between cost accounting and business studies paper.



There's no gap between 'tough' papers like History and Mathematics, Economics and Philosophy/ Biology, Psychology, Political, Legal Studies.



'CBSE has not considered the inconvenience faced by the students with such a packed schedule. This can affect our performance,' claim students.





