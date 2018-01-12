CBSE Date Sheet 2018 Causes Anxiety; Students Start Petition

Since January 10, when CBSE released the date sheet for class 10 and class 12, there has been an outcry from students about the unfair scheduling of the exams. The prime complain of students has been that CBSE has not allowed any gap days between exam for certain subjects.

Education | Written by | Updated: January 12, 2018 14:18 IST
New Delhi:  Since January 10, when CBSE released the date sheet for class 10 and class 12, there has been an outcry from students about the unfair scheduling of the exams. The prime complain of students has been that CBSE has not allowed any gap days between exam for certain subjects. On the other hand, experts have said that with almost 200 subjects in which exams are conducted, it is unfair to expect CBSE to provide gap days for every subject combination. 

Experts and teacher have put forward the point that with about 50 days for the exam, students have enough time to devise their preparation strategy and revise accordingly. Many experts, however, do agree that the lack of any gap day between two exams may add up to the stress among students, but again they also hold the opinion that days leading up to the exams could be utilized to reduce exam-time stress. 

Sunita Nagpal, who is the principal of DPS Sushantlok, said that teachers and parents should consider the quantum of adjustment CBSE has to make to accommodate so many subjects in the exam schedule. 

CBSE Releases Date Sheet For Class 12 Board Exam; Students Term It 'Messed Up'

Students appear less convinced.  In fact, a Change.org petition is doing rounds on social media which will be sent ot CBSE after there have been 250 signups. 

"This is a petition for the CBSE to change the current datesheet and make it more lenient," the petition reads. So far CBSE has issued no official statement on the issue of dates. Last year, however, CBSE had revised the dates for certain subjects which included Sociology and Physical Education. 

