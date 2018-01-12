CBSE Date Sheet 2018 Causes Anxiety; Students Start Petition

Experts and teacher have put forward the point that with about 50 days for the exam, students have enough time to devise their preparation strategy and revise accordingly. Many experts, however, do agree that the lack of any gap day between two exams may add up to the stress among students, but again they also hold the opinion that days leading up to the exams could be utilized to reduce exam-time stress.
Sunita Nagpal, who is the principal of DPS Sushantlok, said that teachers and parents should consider the quantum of adjustment CBSE has to make to accommodate so many subjects in the exam schedule.
CBSE Releases Date Sheet For Class 12 Board Exam; Students Term It 'Messed Up'
Students appear less convinced. In fact, a Change.org petition is doing rounds on social media which will be sent ot CBSE after there have been 250 signups.
