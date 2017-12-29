CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2018 In First Week Of January: Confirmed CBSE class 10, 12 board exam date sheet can be expected before 7 January 2018, confirmed the board officials.

6 Shares EMAIL PRINT CBSE Date Sheet 2018 To Be Released Next Week; Download At Cbse.nic.in New Delhi: With board exams scheduled in March 2018, CBSE is all set to release the date sheet for class 10, 12 exams in the first week of January. ‘Since the Board is currently working on the formalities of the exam, an exact date for the date sheet can’t be ascertained at the moment. However the date sheets will be released in the first week of January. ’ confirmed the Board officials to NDTV. With the news confirmed from board officials, students who are going to appear for the exam should now start a rigorous preparation. On 18 September 2017, the Board confirmed about the exam being held in March 2018. Prior to that, there was confusion over an early exam. CBSE date sheet 2018 will be available at the official websites cbse.nic.in and cbseacademic.in.



As was expected earlier, CBSE will release the time table before 7 January 2018. For the last session, CBSE had released the date sheets on 9 January 2017; the Class 10 board exams was held from March 9 to April 10 and Class 12 exam was held from March 9 till April 29.



As per the reports shared by other sections of media and the date sheets given by few CBSE affiliated schools, practical examinations for Class 10, 12 board exam will begin in January 2018 and may continue till February 2018. Schools will upload the marks of the students, secured in practical exams, by February. CBSE To Conduct Practical Exams In January



CBSE has also asked affiliated schools for nomination and deployment of regular teachers for the evaluation of answer scripts of secondary and senior secondary school certificate exam 2018. In order to ensure quality assessment, the Board has decided to induct large number of experienced teachers for evaluation of answer copies. Schools have been asked to upload the data of teachers before 5 January 2018 on the examination portal of the Board.



