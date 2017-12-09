CBSE To Conduct Practical Exams In January; Theory Exam Date Sheet Awaited

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has begun the process of board examinations with the release of exam schedule for practical exams. As per the reports shared by other sections of media and the date sheets given by few CBSE affiliated schools, practical examinations for Class 10, 12 board exam will begin in January 2018 and may continue till February 2018. Reports claim date sheet has been given to respective schools for the practical exams. Schools have been asked to upload the marks of the students by February.CBSE board examination comprises of internal or practical exam and external or theory exam for assessing the performance of class 10 and 12 students. The Examination is conducted in theory as well as in practicals, depending upon the nature of the subject(s) and the marks/grades allotted shall be as prescribed in the curriculum.For theory subjects candidates have to obtain 33% marks in order to qualify; however for those subjects which have theory and practical examinations, candidates have to obtain 33% marks in both the exams to qualify; this norm is applicable for senior school certificate exam.As of now, CBSE has not given any update about the CBSE class 10, 12 board exam date sheet. Candidates can expect it in January. For last academic session, the Board had released the time table on 9 January 2018. This year, the Board will finalise the exam dates only after the election dates are released for few States.Contrary to the rumours, CBSE will conduct board exams in March instead of February. Candidates are urged to wait for the official update to be released at cbse.nic.in.