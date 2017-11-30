CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2018 Date Sheet Expected In January Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the date sheets for Class 10 and 12 board exams in January 2018.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the date sheets for Class 10 and 12 board exams in January 2018. For the last session, CBSE had released the date sheets on 9 January 2017; the Class 10 board exams was held from March 9 to April 10 and Class 12 exam was held from March 9 till April 29.Bringing an end to the speculations, CBSE officials have confirmed to NDTV that the board exams will begin in March instead of February 2017. A proposal by the Board to bring in more time for evaluation, hit to the headlines, and aroused curiosity regarding the exam dates. The Board will release the date sheet after the election dates are declared for four states: Meghalaya, Tripura, Nagaland and Karnataka. CBSE Class 10, 12 board exam time table will be released at cbse.nic.in.



According to a source, CBSE is currently working on the formalities of the All India Secondary School Examination or class 10 and All India Senior School Certificate Examination or class 12 board exam date sheets and the stakeholders will be intimated about it as it is ready.



Meanwhile, few State Boards like West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education will begin practical examination in December.



In the previous session, 1098891 candidates appeared for the CBSE Class 12 board exam out of which 460026 were girls and 638865 were boys. 886506 candidates took the CBSE class 10th exam. In the last academic session, CBSE had declared the class 10 examination results on June 3, 2017 for all regions while class 12 results on May 28, 2017.



