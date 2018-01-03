CBSE Tightens Scrutiny Process: One Examiner In Each Subject To Be Provided By School; Warns Of Disaffiliation Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has been making several measures to tighten the scrutiny of class 10, 12 board exam answer copies, this year. In an official circular, the Board has asked schools to provide one examiner for each subject the school is providing.

Considering last year's fiasco, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has been making several measures to tighten the scrutiny of class 10, 12 board exam answer copies, this year. In an official circular, the Board has asked schools to provide one examiner for each subject the school is providing. For those schools, where more than 200 students will appear for examination, the schools have been asked to send more than one teacher per subject or evaluation of answer scripts. Quality evaluation and timely release of results is the objective behind it, states the Board.



'If asked by the Board, the school shall provide at least one examiner in each subject offered by the school and more than one, if more than 200 students have been sent for the examination. In case they fail to do so, the Board shall have the right to take appropriate action including initiating action for disaffiliation of the school', reads the official circular.



The board affiliated schools have been asked to upload the data of the teachers before 5 January 2018.



CBSE will release the date sheets for class 10, 12 board exams this week. 'Since the Board is currently working on the formalities of the exam, an exact date for the date sheet can't be ascertained at the moment. However the date sheets will be released in the first week of January. ' confirmed the Board officials to NDTV.



CBSE date sheet will be available on the official website cbse.nic.in.



