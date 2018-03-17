CBSE Class 12 Geography Paper Analysis

"Few questions were repeated from last year's paper though they were worded differently and questions in all the three sets were same, they were only sequenced differently," she said.
She also said none of the questions asked in today's Class 12 Geography paper were out of syllabus.
According to Ms Mathew, the question paper pattern was as per CBSE guidelines.
"Map work was of an average difficulty level and along expected lines," she said.
"Students who have read the NCERT textbooks thoroughly and gone through CBSE sample papers can easily score above 65%, Ms Mathew expected.
CBSE annual secondary and senior secondary board exams kicked off from March 5. The Class 10 or secondary exams will be concluded on April 4 with Painting paper while the Class 12 or senior secondary exams are scheduled till April 13.
Class 10 students attended Science paper yesterday and they will be attending language papers on March 19 and March 20.
Meanwhile, following complaints about the Class 12 CBSE Accountancy paper being leaked, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia ordered an inquiry into it on Thursday.
"Received complaints about the Class 12 CBSE Accountancy paper being leaked. Have asked officers of Directorate of Education to investigate and lodge a complaint with the CBSE," Sisodia said in a tweet.
But, The CBSE on Thursday denied the allegations and said that some "miscreants" were circulating rumours to disturb the examination even as the exam was underway.
"There has been no leakage of the question paper. All the seals (of packed question papers) have been found intact at all the exam centres," the Board said in its official statement.
