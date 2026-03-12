CBSE Class 10 Stream Selection Guide: Science vs Commerce vs Humanities - Decision Framework For 2026

How to choose stream after CBSE Class 10: As the Class 10 board examinations under the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) ended on March 11, lakhs of students are beginning to contemplate one of their first major decisions as they move into Classes 11 and 12. The three major streams available to students are Science, Commerce, and Humanities and experts recommend students make this choice wisely.

Students who are interested in subjects such as Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Mathematics usually opt for the Science stream.

The science stream is considered to be one of the more flexible streams as it offers students the opportunity to pursue courses in fields such as engineering, medicine, research and technology. Many students who opt to write competitive examinations such as the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) are usually from this stream.

Commerce is a preferred stream for students who are interested in mathematics, business studies and economics. Commerce offers a wide range of career prospects in finance, business management, banking, accounting and entrepreneurship. Chartered Accountancy, Company Secretary, and business courses are a few examples of Commerce courses. Experts recommend that students who are interested in numbers, data and business concepts perform well in this stream.

The Humanities stream is also known as the Arts stream. It covers subjects such as history, political science, sociology, psychology, and geography. Over the years, this stream has gained popularity due to increasing career prospects in law, journalism, civil services, design and social sciences. Many students who intend to appear in the Union Public Service Commission Civil Services Examination (UPSC CSE) later choose Humanities subjects.

According to education counselors, students should not choose a stream based on peer pressure and social perception. Education counselors recommend that students should consider three important factors before choosing a stream. First is personal interest, second is academic ability, and third is career prospects.

Students are also advised to discuss their stream choices with their teachers and parents before making a final decision.