Advertisement

CBSE To Conduct Orientation On Entrance Exams And Career Pathways, Check Details To Apply

CBSE schedules orientation on career guidance and entrance exams for principals and counselors on December 30, 2025.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
CBSE To Conduct Orientation On Entrance Exams And Career Pathways, Check Details To Apply
The initiative aims to equip school principals with career guidance strategies.
  • CBSE will hold an orientation on entrance exams and career paths on Dec 30, 2025
  • The programme is scheduled from 10 am to 2 pm at Seth MR Jaipuria School, Shahjahanpur
  • It aims to align counseling with NEP 2020 and improve career guidance for students
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode
New Delhi:

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct an orientation programme on entrance exams and career pathways for principals and counselors of CBSE Schools on December 30, 2025. The programme will be held from 10 am to 2 pm at Seth M R Jaipuria School, Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The initiative aims to equip school principals and counselors with updated career guidance strategies in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. It emphasizes the need for strong counseling systems to support students' aspirations and informed decision-making. 

Interested principals/ vice principals and counselors can register and participate for the program to enhance the career guidance framework for students. 

The following are the details of the orientation programme: 

Date and time

  • December 30, 2025
  • 10 am - 2 pm

Venue

Seth MR Jaipuria School, Shahjahanpur (UP) 242001

Registration link

https://forms.gle/MgA3YdWTdYUYz1Li9

Expected Outcomes 

  • Equip principals and counselors with effective tools for student guidance. 
  • Share opportunities related to internships, scholarships and higher education. 
  • Align career counseling practices with NEP 2020. 
  • Enhance awareness of diverse and emerging career pathways.

Registrations of candidates will be accepted on first-come first basis as there are limited seats. Candidates selected for the orientation programme will be sent confirmation mails. No fees will be charged for registrations, However, travel and accommodation expenses (TA/DA) are to be borne by the participants themselves.

The programme was postponed earlier due river water levels in the region.

Show full article

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com