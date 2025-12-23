CBSE To Conduct Orientation On Entrance Exams And Career Pathways, Check Details To Apply

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct an orientation programme on entrance exams and career pathways for principals and counselors of CBSE Schools on December 30, 2025. The programme will be held from 10 am to 2 pm at Seth M R Jaipuria School, Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The initiative aims to equip school principals and counselors with updated career guidance strategies in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. It emphasizes the need for strong counseling systems to support students' aspirations and informed decision-making.

Interested principals/ vice principals and counselors can register and participate for the program to enhance the career guidance framework for students.

The following are the details of the orientation programme:

Date and time

December 30, 2025

10 am - 2 pm

Venue

Seth MR Jaipuria School, Shahjahanpur (UP) 242001

Registration link

https://forms.gle/MgA3YdWTdYUYz1Li9

Expected Outcomes

Equip principals and counselors with effective tools for student guidance.

Share opportunities related to internships, scholarships and higher education.

Align career counseling practices with NEP 2020.

Enhance awareness of diverse and emerging career pathways.

Registrations of candidates will be accepted on first-come first basis as there are limited seats. Candidates selected for the orientation programme will be sent confirmation mails. No fees will be charged for registrations, However, travel and accommodation expenses (TA/DA) are to be borne by the participants themselves.

The programme was postponed earlier due river water levels in the region.