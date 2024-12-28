CBSE Boards 2025: Deadline To Fill Facility By CWSN Students To End Today

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will close the window for availing any facilities/exemptions for Children with Special Needs (CwSN) today. Candidates appearing in Class 10 and 12 board exams 2025 have the option till today to utilise such facilities/exemptions.

The board also listed certain guidelines that should be followed by CBSE schools for availing the facilities:

The schools should log-in their Pariksha Sangam using their login ID and password.

Requests sent earlier to the CBSE directly (offline or any other mode) for availing exemptions by the schools should also be uploaded by the schools on the said portal during the mentioned schedule.

No request of any sort will be catered to after the schedule mentioned and in offline mode.

Schedule will not be extended hence, the process should be completed within the stipulated period of time.

CBSE has directed the schools to admit CwSN students without discrimination and provide them equal opportunities of education, sports and recreation activities. The board mentioned, "The Section 16 of the Rights Of Persons With Disabilities Act, 2016, stipulates that the appropriate Government and the local authorities shall endeavor that all educational institutions funded or recognised by them provide inclusive education to children with disabilities."

CBSE will commence the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations for the 2024-25 academic year from February 15, 2025. The Class 10 exams will conclude on March 18, while Class 12 exams will wrap up on April 4. Approximately 44 lakh students are expected to appear for the exams, which will be conducted across India and in 26 countries abroad.