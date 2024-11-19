CBSE Boards 2025: Board Will Not Release List Of Toppers, Students Need 33% Marks To Qualify

CBSE will not release the merit list and division wise marks of students for the board exams 2025. Following the previous trend, the board will also not announce the list of toppers and division of the students.



Students appearing in the CBSE board exam 2025 are required to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks to qualify the exam. The candidates will have to score an overall of 33 per cent marks along with individually qualifying each subject.



The board has not been announcing the merit list since last few years. The decision is aimed at avoiding 'unhealthy competition' among students. The decision to not to release the merit list for board results was first taken during the pandemic induced lockdown when results for the students were prepared using marks secured in online exams.



The board this year will also not award any division or distinction to students.



CBSE has also released a notification warning students and teachers about fake reports that are floating on social media regarding board exam 2025. Dismissing news reports that cite a reduction of 15 per cent reduction in syllabus and holding of open book exams for board exam 2025, CBSE noted that no changes have been made in the exam pattern for the upcoming year.



The board will soon release the date sheet for Class 10 and 12 board exams by the end of November. The board usually declares the exam dates by the month of November. As per previous trends, the 2025 board exams for Classes 10 and 12 are expected to begin from February 15, 2025. While CBSE has not yet released any official notification for the boards, the exam date is speculated based on an earlier notification by CBSE.

