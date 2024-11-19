CBSE Dismisses Report Of Open Book Exam, Issues Notice On Fake News

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a notification warning students and teachers about fake reports that are floating on social media regarding board exam 2025. Dismissing news reports that cite a reduction of 15 per cent reduction in syllabus and holding of open book exams for board exam 2025, CBSE noted that no changes have been made in the exam pattern for the upcoming year.

The notification also stated that the board has not yet released any official notification regarding the board exam 2025. It noted that any information regarding the 2025 exam will be published only on the official website of the board and therefore the stakeholders must refrain from considering such reports.

Some news reports emerged noting that CBSE announced a reduction of up to 15 per cent in the syllabus for Classes 10 and 12 for the 2025 board exams and holding open book exams.

The board will soon release the date sheet for Class 10 and 12 board exams by the end of November. The board usually declares the exam dates by the month of November. As per previous trends, the 2025 board exams for Classes 10 and 12 are expected to begin from February 15, 2025. While CBSE has not yet released any official notification for the boards, the exam date is speculated based on an earlier notification by CBSE.

Meanwhile, the board is conducting a series of online and offline capacity-building programmes for teachers. The programmes are being launched recognising the crucial role of effective parenting in promoting the overall development of children. The workshop will help in creating a strong rapport between educational institutions and families.