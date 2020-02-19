CBSE Admit Card: Board Releases Important Instruction For Private Candidates

CBSE admit card: The Board said the direction is given to avoid undue hardship to private candidates.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), in a circular, asked the Centre Superintendents to allow private candidates to appear in the respective examination, even if their CBSE admit card has not been signed by the Principal. However, the Board said the admit card must carry signatures of parent and candidate on the space provided for the same. The Board said these directions have been given in order to avoid undue hardship to private candidates who are going to appear in Class 10 and Class 12 examinations. The CBSE has started the Class 10 and Class 12 annual examinations this week and the examinations for main theory papers will be held from next week.

"In order to avoid undue hardship to private candidates who are going to appear in Class X & XII Examinations-2020, all the Centre Superintendents of the Examination Centres, are instructed to allow private candidates to appear in the respective examination(s), even if their admit card has not been signed by the Principal," Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examinations, said.

"However, parent & candidate must have signed on Admit Card in the space provided for the same," he added.

In another update recently, the Board has made it clear that schools cannot detain students and stop them for appearing in board exams on the basis of pre-board exam marks. The statement was given by the Board through its Twitter account in response to tweets made by students.

Yesterday, the Delhi High Court dismissed a petition seeking rectification of errors in the CBSE Class 12 accountancy sample question papers and imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the petitioner.

Over 18 lakh students have registered this year for Class 10 exams. The number for registered students in Class 12 surpasses 12 lakh.

The board exams have begun with skill-based subjects first.

The board offers 17 skill subjects to Class 10 students and 42 subjects to Class 12 students. The exam for skill-subjects will be over on February 20, after which the exam for language papers and electives will begin.

