Students Can Not Be Detained On Basis Of Pre-Board Exam Result: CBSE

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has made it clear that schools cannot detain students and stop them for appearing in board exams on the basis of pre-board exam marks. The statement has been given by the Board through its Twitter account in response to tweets made by students.

Few students have complained that their schools are not providing them the admit cards for the board exam. The reason schools say, as cited by the students who have tweeted, is they have to clear their pre-board exams first before they can be issued the admit card for the board exams.

Replying to the students, the board has said that, "Pre-Boards help students to know how well they are prepared for the Board examination. A student cannot be detained from appearing in the Board examination if otherwise eligible."

Pre-Boards help students to know how well they are prepared for the Board examination. A student cannot be detained from appearing in the Board examination if otherwise eligible.



Please share your school name and address for further necessary action. — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) February 17, 2020

One of the candidates who had complained of the admit card not being issued to him has confirmed it via tweet that he has received the admit card now.

CBSE board exams have begun for both class 10 and class 12. The vocational papers and papers for which there are fewer students are being held first.

On the first day the exam was held for 36 papers in which a total of 55364 candidates had appeared. On the next day, approximately 13000 candidates appeared for 16 papers.

Schools are issuing admit cards to students 4-5 days ahead of their exams.

The class 10 board exam will be held till March 20 and the class 12 board exam will be held till March 30.

