CBSE 12th Class Biology Paper: Read Expert Analysis Here

We talked to Ms Rupali Saini, a PGT Biology and she gave us these details about the exam:
Difficulty level of the paper
This time the difficulty level is average. Value based question is very easy type as compared to last year's paper.
Students who had followed the instructions and had studied, every line in the NCERT text book, would have found the paper is easy. Many questions are direct only recalling the specific term is required. Evolution and genetics question were direct though trickier question were there in sample papers. Overall paper is quite straight and recalling types.
Marks which could be scored by an average student
A good mix of direct questions, for average students! They will be able to score marks. 50% marks can be easily scored by the student who did all the main topic well.
Number of sections and difficulty level of each section
In question paper, there were five sections A, B, C, D, and E.Difficuly level is average though students may find it lengthy
Section A contained question number 1 to 5, which were very short answer type questions of one mark each.
Section B contained question number 6 to 10, which were very short answer type (I) questions of two marks each.
Section C contained question number 11 to 22, which were short answer type (II) questions of three marks each.
Section D contained question number 23, which was a value based question of four marks.
Section E contained question number 24 to 26, which were long answer type questions of five marks each.
In the paper, there were total 31 questions. Out of these 31 questions, 26 questions need to be attempted.
Overall choices were not present in the question paper. However, an internal choice was present in 1 question of two marks, 1 question of three marks and all 3 questions of five marks.
Meanwhile, another expert, Mrs. Anita Chandel HOD Biology, Army Public School, Delhi Cantt. called it a well balanced paper, with difficultly level at par for an above average student.
"It reinforced the basic idea that one should study every line from the book and have concept clarity. It had a right mix of knowledge, understanding, analysis and application, but not too many students will be able to score cent percent as sub parts in three as well as five markers questions were tricky to nail," she said.
This year CBSE has also been mired in paper leak controversy. The paper leak allegations were made for Accountancy and recently conducted Economics paper.
