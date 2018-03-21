CBSE Class 12 Maths Paper Analysis CBSE class 12 students appeared for Mathematics exam today from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm.

'This year's question paper is a boon for students,' said Mangal Teresa Zacharia, PGT Mathematics, Crescent Public School, Chalakkudy. CBSE class 12 mathematics exam has just been over and students are not giving any sign of dissatisfaction. Class 12 students appeared for Mathematics exam today from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. Unlike 2017 and 2016, this year students seem to be satisfied with their exam. Both teachers and students are overwhelmed after going through the question papers; especially after going through the difficulty levels of Physics and Chemistry papers. 'With one look at the question paper , every student must have heaved a sigh of relief . Questions which cater to the academic requirement of average students were found in the question paper. Students having above average caliber can secure full marks,' said the teacher.



After the class 12 accountancy paper fiasco, and 'tough' Physics and Chemistry paper an easy Maths exam surely gave students the much wanted relief.



In 2017, students said it to be a lengthy paper. 'We had to write questions worth 4-6 marks in the two mark category. I wish the correction is liberal,' said many students. In 2016, the huge outcry over 'tough' question paper found resonance in Parliament.



CBSE Class 12 Exams Ahead

On 26 March there is Economics paper followed by Biology and Philosophy on 27 March. Before that exams for few vocational courses will be held.









