CAT 2025 Exam To Be Held Tomorrow, Check Important Guidelines

The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 will be conducted tomorrow, November 30, 2025 for admission to various management programmes at IIMs and other institutes. The exam will be held across three sessions in nearly 170 cities. The first session will be held from 8:30 to 10:30 am, the second session from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm and the third session of the exam will be held from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm.

Essential items in the exam hall

Candidates must present their admit cards along with a valid ID proof such as Aadhaar Card, Electoral ID, Pan Card, Driving License and Passport while appearing in the examination hall.

Items prohibited in the exam hall

Students are barred from carrying electronic devices such as mobile phones, smartwatches, calculators, Bluetooth headphones, earphones and other gadgets. They must also not carry bags, wallets, purses, clutches Jewellery and metal or other storage items. Clothing such as jackets, shawls scarves, tick footwear, cloths with pockets, large buttons etc are also not allowed.

Maintaining security at the exam halls, IIMs have introduced additional checks, including mobile signal jammers at select centres.

CAT 2025 will follow a two-hour format for non-PwD candidates, divided into three 40-minute sections-Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR) and Quantitative Ability (QA). Sectional movement will remain restricted, meaning candidates can proceed to the next section only once the allotted time has ended. PwD candidates will receive an additional 40 minutes.

To help candidates get familiar with the CAT 2025 examination, the institute has setup a mock test on the CAT website. The sample paper includes selected questions from previous years and reflects last year's timing structure of 40 minutes per section for non-PwD candidates. The mock test interface allows early submission of a section; however, the actual exam will not permit switching before the full 40 minutes. IIM Kozhikode has cautioned that the mock paper is only an example and should not be taken as confirmation of the number or type of questions in CAT 2025.

CAT serves as the gateway for admission to postgraduate and doctoral programmes offered by the IIMs. Scores will also be accepted by several non-IIM institutions listed on the official website, although the IIMs do not participate in those institutes' selection processes.