CAT 2025 Paper Structure And Final Preparation Strategy By Exam Convenor IIM Kozhikode

IIM Kozhikode is all set to conduct the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 on November 30 for admission to various management programmes at IIMs. The exam will be held across three sessions in nearly 170 cities. CAT 2025 will follow a two-hour format for non-PwD candidates, divided into three 40-minute sections-Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR) and Quantitative Ability (QA). Sectional movement will remain restricted, meaning candidates can proceed to the next section only once the allotted time has ended. PwD candidates will receive an additional 40 minutes.

Sharing insights on this year's Common Admission Test, Ram Kumar PN, Professor IIM Kozhikode and CAT 2025 Convenor says, "There will be no significant structural differences between CAT 2025 and those of earlier years. The exam is designed to test the applicant's critical reasoning, analytical thinking, and problem-solving skills across all three sections, i.e., VARC, DILR, and QA."

Students preparing for the exam should specifically account for logical reasoning, comprehension, and conceptual clarity, rather than relying on rote memorisation, adds Professor Kumar.

Talking about the preparation strategy for interviews, he adds, "The preparation for the IIM interview rounds (which typically include the Personal Interview (PI) and the Written Ability Test (WAT)) must start immediately after the CAT exam, regardless of the applicant's score. These rounds carry significant weight, often between 30 per cent and 50 per cent of

the final selection score, making them critical for admission. The WAT assesses the candidate's written communication skills, clarity of thought, and ability to structure an argument under time pressure."

The Common Admission Test is conducted for admission to various postgraduate and fellow/doctoral programs at IIMs and other MBA institutes. Candidates can check the complete list of institutions on the official CAT website.