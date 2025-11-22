CAT 2025 Final Preparation Tips From IIM Experts

The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 is scheduled to be held in the coming week on November 30. The exam will be conducted across three sessions, with the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode overseeing this year's administration. Students appearing in the exam must be in their final stage of preparation.

Prof Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director, IIM Sambalpur shares tips on the final preparation strategy for the entrance exam. As per the director, at the final phase of the CAT 2025 preparation, it is essential for candidates to anchor their efforts around three core pillars: conceptual clarity, sustained practice and rigorous performance analysis. “At this stage students should prioritise taking full-length mock tests under strict exam-like conditions and analysing each attempt with rigour. Identifying error patterns, whether conceptual, logical, or behavioural can significantly elevate overall performance,” he says.

Key preparation strategy

Effective time management is paramount: Students should begin with the more challenging topics and progress to relatively easier ones. They must incorporate short breaks to maintain concentration and mental alertness.

Consistent practice: Consistent practice, particularly in quantitative and logical reasoning areas, is essential. Students should master efficient problem-solving techniques and practice previous years' question papers under timed conditions. This approach helps familiarize them with the exam pattern, identify weak areas, and strengthen problem-solving speed and accuracy.

Practice mock test: Full-length mock tests are indispensable, as they replicate the actual examination environment and enable candidates to manage time constraints and exam-related stress effectively.

Be calm and composed: On the day of the examination, it is important to remain composed and confident. Attempt questions you are most comfortable with first, and return to more challenging ones if time permits. A calm, systematic approach can significantly enhance overall performance.

Preparation for interview: For the subsequent interview, candidates should emphasize their skills, competencies, practical experience, and general awareness. While the CAT assesses analytical and logical aptitude, the interview evaluates the candidate's potential to develop into a competent and visionary future leader.

Sharing insights on the preparation strategy, Dhananjay Bapat, Associate Professor at IIM Raipur says, The strategy can include preparedness for written exams and a personal interview. Students must familiarise themselves with business management subjects and key developments in the business world. They can assess and improve competency in various sections. Focus can be on accuracy and improvement in speed. Appearing for mock exams can help.

The directors also stresses on maintaining healthy emotional health. He says, “Equally important but often overlooked is the need to maintain both physical and emotional balance. Stay calm, preserve your energy, and take care of your health. How you manage this final stretch often becomes a decisive factor in your overall performance.”

The exam is conducted for admission to various postgraduate and fellow/doctoral programs at IIMs and other MBA institutes. Candidates can check the complete list of institutions on the official CAT website.