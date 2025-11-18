CAT 2025 On Nov 30; Mock Test Link, Paper Pattern, Key Preparation Tips Here

CAT 2025: The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 will be held on November 30 across three sessions, with the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode overseeing this year's administration. The admit card has been released, and candidates who have not downloaded it yet can log in to iimcat.ac.in using their user ID and password. Registration for the exam opened on August 1 and closed on September 13.

The test is scheduled to be conducted in nearly 170 cities. CAT 2025 will follow a two-hour format for non-PwD candidates, divided into three 40-minute sections-Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Quantitative Ability (QA). Sectional movement will remain restricted, meaning candidates can proceed to the next section only once the allotted time has ended. PwD candidates will receive an additional 40 minutes.

Mock Test and Exam Interface

A mock examination designed to help candidates get familiar with the interface and question types has been activated on the CAT website. The sample paper includes selected questions from previous years and reflects last year's timing structure of 40 minutes per section for non-PwD candidates. The mock test interface allows early submission of a section; however, the actual exam will not permit switching before the full 40 minutes.

The mock test links for general, PwD, and visually impaired candidates have been made available through the official website. IIM Kozhikode has cautioned that the mock paper is only an example and should not be taken as confirmation of the number or type of questions in CAT 2025.

Security Measures and Candidate Advisory

Admit cards have been generated for around 2.95 lakh registered candidates and will remain accessible for download until the exam day. IIMs have also introduced additional security checks, including mobile signal jammers at select centres. Candidates have been advised to rely only on the official website for updates, as announcements will continue to depend on directives issued by the central and state authorities.

Preparation Tips for the Final Week

With one week left for the examination, aspirants are encouraged to focus on revision and timed practice. Daily mock test attempts can help strengthen speed and accuracy, particularly for DILR, where completing a set well within time is essential. Experts suggest reviewing previous year papers to understand question flow and difficulty levels, while keeping preparation aligned with individual study plans.

Candidates should analyse their mock attempts closely to identify slow approaches or repeated errors, as completing approximately 22 questions within 40 minutes demands consistent pace.

About CAT 2025

CAT serves as the gateway for admission to postgraduate and doctoral programmes offered by the IIMs. Scores will also be accepted by several non-IIM institutions listed on the official website, although the IIMs do not participate in those institutes' selection processes.