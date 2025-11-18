Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025: Marks vs Percentile Explained

CAT Score vs Percentile 2025: As the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 nears, scheduled for November 30, aspirants are once again trying to decode one of the exam's most crucial aspects, the relationship between scores and percentiles. Understanding this conversion is essential because B-schools shortlist candidates not on the basis of raw marks but on the scaled scores and percentiles reflected on the scorecard.

Why Score vs Percentile Matters For CAT Aspirants

Many candidates struggle to differentiate between what counts as a good score and what qualifies as a high percentile. Even a strong attempt count means little unless your performance ranks higher than most test-takers. With IIMs setting their own sectional and overall percentile cut-offs, understanding score-percentile trends helps aspirants target the right range to secure interview calls.

The CAT result includes section-wise and overall scaled scores. Scaling is necessary because the exam is conducted in three slots with slightly different difficulty levels. Percentiles are then calculated on these scaled numbers, not on raw scores.

Expected Score Range For Major Percentiles in 2025

Based on recent trends, CAT 2025 is expected to follow similar scoring patterns. Indicative estimates suggest:

99.5 percentile: 104 marks

99 percentile: 95 marks

95 percentile: 70 marks

90 percentile: 57 marks

80 percentile: 43 marks

A 99 plus percentile typically requires around 100 or more marks, though slot difficulty and scaling can shift the numbers. Aspirants are also reminded that clearing sectional cut-offs in VARC, DILR, and QA is equally important.

Raw Score, Scaled Score and Percentile: How They Differ

The raw score is the direct total based on correct and incorrect responses. Since slot difficulty varies, raw marks are converted into scaled scores using a statistical process to maintain fairness across sessions.

Percentiles reflect relative performance. A candidate securing, say, 95 percentile has performed better than 95% of all test-takers. Each section gets its own percentile, and the overall percentile is calculated from the total scaled score.

What Counts As A Good Score For CAT 2025?

While the ideal score depends on the institute, indicative ranges suggest:

Very Good: 101-120

Good: 71-100

Average: 41-70

Low: Below 40

These numbers may change depending on exam difficulty and normalisation.

How B-Schools Use Composite Scores

Beyond percentiles, B-schools prepare a composite score that includes CAT scaled score, Class 10 and 12 marks, graduation score, academic and gender diversity, and work experience.