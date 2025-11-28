IIMs Revise Curriculum To Integrate Artificial Intelligence, Explains IIM Kozhikode Director

The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 is scheduled to be held on November 30, 2025 in nearly 170 cities. The exam is conducted for admission to various management programmes at IIMs and other management institutes. About three lakh candidates are expected to appear for the computer-based exam. Students who qualify in the entrance exam will have to appear in personal interview to secure a seat in the institute.

CAT 2025 will follow a two-hour format for non-PwD candidates, divided into three 40-minute sections-Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR) and Quantitative Ability (QA). Sectional movement will remain restricted, meaning candidates can proceed to the next section only once the allotted time has ended. PwD candidates will receive an additional 40 minutes.

Curriculum amendment at IIMs

Keeping in view the rising dependence of Artificial Intelligence and new age skills in the current workplace, the Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) have made several additions to their curriculum. Debashis Chatterjee, Director IIM Kozhikode explains, "IIMs have significantly updated their curriculum to meet the needs of an AI-driven workplace and the transformation is both broad and deep. Across the IIM system, core courses have been refined to integrate advanced analytics, AI applications, and digital capabilities. Many IIMs now offer specialised programmes in Business Analytics, Digital Transformation, and AI for Managers, ensuring that learners at every stage are equipped for emerging industry demands."

Further emphasising on the need for integrating AI in the course structure for creating professionals for the current job scenario, he adds, " Just as IT literacy and spreadsheet modelling became essential a decade ago, prompt engineering and AI fluency are now becoming mandatory components of business education. In today's fast-changing environment, curriculum, other than fundamental frameworks, gets obsolete more quickly. With rapid innovations in business practice and the emergence of new business models, business schools must stay ahead of technological shifts."

IIMs are responding to this imperative by continuously updating content, pedagogy, and learning systems to prepare graduates for a future where AI is central to every industry and leadership role, he says.