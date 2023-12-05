CAT 2023: Answer Key for Common Admission Test To Be Out Soon

The answer key for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 is expected to be released soon. Once out, the students will be given time to raise objections against any discrepancy that they find in the key.

Candidates who appeared in the exam can check the answer key by logging on to the official website with their login details.



The exam was conducted successfully on November 26, 2023 at 375 test centers spread across 167 cities in the country.

Around 2.88 lakh candidates appeared for the exam out of 3.28 lakh registered eligible candidates. The overall attendance was approximately 88 per cent. The Indian Institute of Management, (IIM) Lucknow, was the organising institute of the exam.

The exam had a total of 66 questions. Of these, 24 questions were asked from the Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), 20 questions were asked from Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR) and 22 questions were asked from Quantitative Ability (QA).

Cat is conducted for admission to various Post Graduate and Fellow/Doctorate programmes of IIMs. CAT 2023 scores are allowed to be used by listed non-IIM member institutions.