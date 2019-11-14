What Are The Things To Keep In Mind While Taking CAT Exam?

Common Admission Test or CAT will be held on November 24.

CAT 2019 is just 20 days away now. The Common Admission Test or CAT, the entrance exam held for admission to premier Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and some of other prestigious B-schools in the country will be held on November 24. According to IIM Kozhikode, the officiating institute of the CAT 2019, approximately 2.44 lakh students are set to take the exam, which is considered one of the toughest admission tests in the world.

With CAT exam is fast approaching, irrespective of the preparation, students are bound to be anxious.

Here's what Dr. Easwar Krishna Iyer, Senior Associate Professor (Marketing) and Director Admissions, Great Lakes Institute of Management, proposes on the things each candidates should keep in their mind while taking the CAT exam:

Before the exam:

- Start your preparation early on. Ensure that you have ample time to prepare for all the subject matters.

- Plan your timetable systematically and allot ample time for revisions and doubts.

- Take a few mock/sample tests to understand the pattern well and time yourself.

- Take nice breaks (ideally 15 min breaks) once in every 2 hours. A good warm shower, nice music, a racy workout or a power nap is recommended during these breaks.

- Do not stay way beyond your comfort zone bedtime.

On the day of the exam:

- Get good sleep. Do not stay up late or wake up early. A well-rested body and mind will help you in taking the exam better.

- Ensure your CAT hall tickets and ID proofs are in place, well in advance. Last minute hassle will only cause more chaos.

- Do not get distracted by social media or mobile games. Keep your mind focused. Relaxation techniques can be helpful.

- Eat a good breakfast and dress in comfortable clothes. Clothes, hair, accessories should not bother you during your exam time.

- Reach your examination centre well before time. Stay inside, once you reach the centre.

During the exam:

- Read each question carefully and make sure your answers are well thought out. Do not panic if you find a question is challenging. Try and cover as many questions as you can.

- The questions in exams are categorised into three sections: easy, moderate and difficult. Give time to each section appropriately.

- Do not overspend time on one question and dwell on it. On an average, it should take you 2-2.5 minutes for each question.

- In case you do not know the answer to a particular question, do not guess as this exam has negative marking system.

- Do a quick review of your answers before the final submission.

"The important thing to remember is to keep calm and be confident. Tell yourself that you are good and will score well," concludes Dr Iyer.

(With Inputs from Dr. Easwar Krishna Iyer, Senior Associate Professor (Marketing) and Director Admissions, Great Lakes Institute of Management)

Click here for more Education News



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.