CAT 2018 Exam Date Announced; 10 Points To Know

CommentsCAT 2018 exam date has been announced. Close to 2.5 lakh MBA aspirants should now prepare to face one of the toughest exams to get admission to the prestigious Indian Institute of Managements (IIMs). This year the CAT 2018 exam will be held on November 25, 2018; a day ahead than it was held last year. CAT 2017 was conducted by IIM Lucknow. In 2017, two female candidates and three non-engineers made it to the list of top 20.
CAT 2018: 10 Points For Candidates
- CAT 2018 will be held on November 25, 2018. Taking the last year's schedule into consideration, the registration process can begin in second week of August 2018.
- The CAT 2018 registration process will be like other CAT registrations till date. Candidates will be asked to fill up the online application form with personal details, career information and complete the registration process by depositing the required application fees.
- Candidate must hold a Bachelor's degree with minimum 50% marks (45% for SC, ST and PwD categories) or equivalent CGPA to be eligible for application for the CAT exam.
- Last year, IIM Lucknow was assigned to conduct the exam after a gap of seven years. Every IIM brings in some changes in the exam. However no major changes were implemented by IIM Lucknow last year. IIM Lucknow PGP Admission Chair Professor Neeraj Dwivedi was the convener of CAT 2017. There is no information about the exam conducting body of CAT 2018 yet.
- In 2017, the number of test takers was the highest in 3 years. 2.31 lakh had registered for the exam and a total of 1,99, 632 candidates had appeared for the exam. Number of candidates is expected to be higher this year.
- More than 100 other non-IIM institutions also use CAT score for admission to their management programmes.
- After the CAT results are out, Common Admission Process (CAP) is conducted. For CAT 2017, out of 13 new IIMs, 9 IIMs participated in CAP 2018 conducted by IIM Rohtak. The participating IIMs were IIM Bodhgaya, IIM Kashipur, IIM Raipur, IIM Ranchi, IIM Rohtak, IIM Sambalpur, IIM Sirmaur, IIM Trichy and IIM Udaipur. CAP involves short listing candidates on the basis of CAT percentile and conducting Written Ability Test (WAT), and Personal Interview (PI).
- If the exam conducting IIM proposes no change in the CAT 2018 exam pattern, candidates can expect it to be similar to the patterns followed in earlier exams: computer based test with Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning and Quantitative Ability section.
- Mock test will be provided officially to registered candidates after the CAT 2018 admit cards are released.
- Though CAT 2017 was easier in comparison to 2016, the DI & LR section was the toughest. CAT 2018 aspirants should take go through the exam analysis and review for a better preparation. CAT 2017: 'Toughest DILR', Aspirants Complain; Read Exam Analysis And Reviews
