CAT 2018 Exam On November 25; Notification Expected In July/August

As per the official website, the CAT 2018 examination will be held on November 25, 2018 (Sunday). The detailed notification will be out in either July or August.
Based on the schedule followed last year, the detailed notification for CAT 2018 should be expected by the end of July 2018. The application process may begin by the end of first week or beginning of second week of August, 2018.
In 2017, CAT exam was held on November 26 and the application process had started on August 9. The result for CAT 2017 was declared on January 8, 2018. This year 20 students managed to score 100 percentile out of which 3 were non-engineers. Among the 100 percentile scorers were also 2 female students.
CommentsLast year a total of 1,99,632 candidates had appeared for the exam which was the largest number of test takers in last 3 years.
