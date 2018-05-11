CAT 2018 Exam On November 25; Notification Expected In July/August CAT 2018 will be held on November 25, 2018. The application process may begin in August.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT CAT 2018 Exam On November 25; Notification Expected In July/August New Delhi: In 2018, CAT examination will be held on November 25, 2018. CAT or Common Admission Test is conducted by IIMs for admission to MBA programmes offered at the IIMs. Apart form the IIMs, CAT 2018 score is also accepted by several other B-Schools for shortlisting candidates. CAT is only a preliminary examination through which students are shortlisted for further rounds of selection procedure. Apart from the tentative date, no other information has been released about the examination.



As per the official website, the CAT 2018 examination will be held on November 25, 2018 (Sunday). The detailed notification will be out in either July or August.



Based on the schedule followed last year, the detailed notification for CAT 2018 should be expected by the end of July 2018. The application process may begin by the end of first week or beginning of second week of August, 2018.



In 2017, CAT exam was held on November 26 and the application process had started on August 9. The result for CAT 2017 was declared on January 8, 2018. This year



Last year a total of 1,99,632 candidates had appeared for the exam which was the largest number of test takers in last 3 years.



Click here for more



In 2018, CAT examination will be held on November 25, 2018. CAT or Common Admission Test is conducted by IIMs for admission to MBA programmes offered at the IIMs. Apart form the IIMs, CAT 2018 score is also accepted by several other B-Schools for shortlisting candidates. CAT is only a preliminary examination through which students are shortlisted for further rounds of selection procedure. Apart from the tentative date, no other information has been released about the examination.As per the official website, the CAT 2018 examination will be held on November 25, 2018 (Sunday). The detailed notification will be out in either July or August.Based on the schedule followed last year, the detailed notification for CAT 2018 should be expected by the end of July 2018. The application process may begin by the end of first week or beginning of second week of August, 2018.In 2017, CAT exam was held on November 26 and the application process had started on August 9. The result for CAT 2017 was declared on January 8, 2018. This year 20 students managed to score 100 percentile out of which 3 were non-engineers. Among the 100 percentile scorers were also 2 female students. Last year a total of 1,99,632 candidates had appeared for the exam which was the largest number of test takers in last 3 years.Click here for more Education News NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter